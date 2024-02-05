Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 280,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 119,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 559,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

