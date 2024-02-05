TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $28.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
TowneBank Trading Down 0.1 %
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.
Institutional Trading of TowneBank
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
