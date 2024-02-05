TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,123.76 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,129.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,014.14 and a 200-day moving average of $927.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.