Trinseo (TSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 100.16% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSE opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.63. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth $85,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSE. Barclays reduced their price target on Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

