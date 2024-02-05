Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

