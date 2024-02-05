Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

