Truist Financial Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE:BC opened at $85.60 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

