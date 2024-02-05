TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TRX Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

