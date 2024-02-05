TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
