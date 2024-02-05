Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

