Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Tyson Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSN
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This semiconductor stock could be the best value for your money
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.