Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -103.70%.
In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
