Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

