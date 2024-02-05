Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $505.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.72 and its 200-day moving average is $435.49. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

