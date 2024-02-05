Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

UAA opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 174,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 132.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

