United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $45.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

