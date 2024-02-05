United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,269,196 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X opened at $45.85 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

