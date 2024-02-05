United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.44.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.