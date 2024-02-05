Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $222.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $260.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

