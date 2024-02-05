Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $137.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

