VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $191.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

