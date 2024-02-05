Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Boosted by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VFH stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

