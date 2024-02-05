Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,565 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 96,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 634,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

