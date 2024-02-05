Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

