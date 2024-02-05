Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,169 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.35 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

