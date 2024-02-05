Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

MDRX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

