Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

