W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 38.000-40.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 38.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.5 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY24 guidance to $38.00-40.50 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of GWW opened at $972.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $836.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.78.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 38.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.