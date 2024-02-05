Waste Management (WM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.56. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

