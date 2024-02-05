Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WTS opened at $202.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.