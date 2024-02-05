Wedbush Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

EAT stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

