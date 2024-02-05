Wedbush Weighs in on 8×8, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGHT. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

