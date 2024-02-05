Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Welltower worth $130,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
