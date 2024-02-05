Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WELL opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.