Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

