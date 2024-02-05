Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

