Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.73 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $214.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

