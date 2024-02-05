Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $96.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $97.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

