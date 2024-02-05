Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,361 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

GILD stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

