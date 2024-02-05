Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

GPC opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

