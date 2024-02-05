Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,045 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

ULST stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

