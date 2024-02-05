Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,370 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 148.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $87.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

