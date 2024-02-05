Western Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

