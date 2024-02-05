Western Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.