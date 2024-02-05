Western Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

