Western Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.95 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

