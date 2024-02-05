Western Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $210.19 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

