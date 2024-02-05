Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

