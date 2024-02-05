Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

