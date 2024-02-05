Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $781.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $714.60 and its 200-day moving average is $627.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $789.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

