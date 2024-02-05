Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

