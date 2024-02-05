Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,064 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

CALF stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

